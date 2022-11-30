I admire you from a distance – Obrafour to Kweku Flick (Video)

According to the legendary musician, Kweku Flick is doing well, so he should not let anyone or anything discourage him.

While tapping his back, Rap Sofo, as he is affectionately called, asked God to bless the rising musician.

He also tapped his back and prayed for God to bless Kweku Flick. Obrafour was prepared to provide the “Money” hitmaker with some confidential counsel.

Flick was warned not to let anything or anybody discourage him by the legendary Ghanaian rapper. Obarfour went on to say that Kweku Flick is someone he follows.

Andy Osei Sarfo known professionally as Kweku Flick is a Ghanaian Hiphop and Highlife singer, rapper and songwriter who rose to fame with his second song titled "Money".

At the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), he got nominated for Best New Artist of the year and also Hip-Hop Song of the year (Money).