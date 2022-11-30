RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I admire you from a distance – Obrafour to Kweku Flick (Video)

Dorcas Agambila

legendary Ghanaian rapper Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, also known as Obrafour, has encouraged Kweku Flick to keep up with the good work after meeting the artist for the first time.

Obrafour and Kweku Flick
Obrafour and Kweku Flick

The veteran musician revealed he has been admiring Flick from a distance and also indicated that he follows the young musician.

Recommended articles

According to the legendary musician, Kweku Flick is doing well, so he should not let anyone or anything discourage him.

While tapping his back, Rap Sofo, as he is affectionately called, asked God to bless the rising musician.

He also tapped his back and prayed for God to bless Kweku Flick. Obrafour was prepared to provide the “Money” hitmaker with some confidential counsel.

Flick was warned not to let anything or anybody discourage him by the legendary Ghanaian rapper. Obarfour went on to say that Kweku Flick is someone he follows.

Andy Osei Sarfo known professionally as Kweku Flick is a Ghanaian Hiphop and Highlife singer, rapper and songwriter who rose to fame with his second song titled "Money".

At the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), he got nominated for Best New Artist of the year and also Hip-Hop Song of the year (Money).

Watch the video below:

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sarkodie and Nasty C

He wouldn’t shake my hand - Nasty C reveals why he turned down Sarkodie's feature requests

Efia Odo and Kudus

Is Mohammed Kudus single? - Efia Odo asks after Black Stars win over South Korea

Hajia 4 Reall finally breaks silence after her arrest in the UK (WATCH)

Hajia 4 Reall finally breaks silence over her arrest in the UK (WATCH)

Fred Amugi

Birthday wish becomes reality: Caveman watches unveils Fred Amugi's first giant billboard