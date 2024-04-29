I almost took my life – Fella Makafui on negative comments on social media

Talking about what pushed her to the edge, Fella, who is currently promoting her ‘Resonance’ movie, said it really messed up her mental health.

Surviving the negative experience, Fella Makafui said she decided not to reply critics who don’t promote her positively.

“So far as you don’t say it that much, it stays where it is. The bad word travels more than the truth. 2019, I was having a meeting with my manager, and he told me about something that was happening on social media and I almost took my life.

If I tell you today that I don’t come out publicly, that’s it. The trolling effect had to be debunked, I don’t say so much to prove a point. If we are talking about people that get bullied, I am one of them. The moment I say it, it’s gone, so I don’t want to mention it.”

Fella Makafui thank God for giving her the grace to go through these difficulties.

“I just believe that God blesses us through our hearts. We shouldn’t hate and envy, I move with these three things. I think God is probably blessing me. I don’t think I go to church like that, I think we should do well.”