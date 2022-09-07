I am a Gospel singer but I get orgasms like you; Empress Gifty replies critics

Recently, Empress Gifty, set tongues wagging over her over a video of her flaunting her body and teasing other women who wear waist trainers.

Speaking in an interview with Citi TV, the Gospel singer said she has people who in her life who call her order, hence, she doesn't need advise from fake people on social media. "One person who does that is my husband, and then my mum and my pastor. They understand me very well," she said.

"Maybe people get a little bit confused with the way I approach issues, but that is me, that is my character. I need not fake it; I am a real person... I'm not Holy Spirit, I am not Holy Ghost, I am a human being. As you get orgasm I also get orgasm (laughs). I want you guys to know that I am a human being. As a gospel musician, I have feelings," she continued.

Asked why she sometimes she responds to negative comments, she said "I don't respond to critics. You see, I just want them to do the right thing. You take my content, anything you see out there is my content so when you take it, put respect on it because creativity isn't easy...don't disrespect my content".

Pulse Ghana