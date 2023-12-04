During an event in Accra over the weekend, Shatta Wale pledged to make a difference by sharing his personal experiences and guiding youth away from the challenges he faced in his upbringing.
I am a servant of God sent to earth to help the youth – Shatta Wale boldly claims
Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has declared his mission as a divine servant, using music to positively impact the lives of young people.
Recommended articles
Asserting that he is a vessel for spreading God's word through his music, Shatta Wale emphasized his commitment to spiritual conversations with the Almighty. He expressed a desire for people to follow him not only for his music but also for the message he aims to convey.
Shatta Wale encouraged young people to believe in themselves, dispelled myths about mystical practices, and expressed gratitude to those who had faith in him. He acknowledged the lack of belief in his potential earlier in his career but highlighted the positive impact he now seeks to make with his influence.
During the launch of his real estate company, Feelbro Houses, Shatta Wale demonstrated his support by gifting five fans GHC 5000 each. He called for unity in Ghana's music industry and lamented the absence of collaborative efforts among artists to collectively support their fans.
Looking ahead, Shatta Wale proposed hosting a music workshop in the coming year, aiming to empower talented youth in both music and identity formation.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh