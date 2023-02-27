I am a wizard who believes in holy spirit more than Jesus - Kyiri Abosom reveals

According to him, he does not cast out demons with the name of Jesus but with the power he has been given by the Holy Spirit because Jesus Christ is done with his work on earth and there is no need to continue using his name.

"I believe he is a prophet. I believe Mohammed is a prophet. They're done with their work and are gone. It's our time now. I am in Ghana. Jesus didn't come to Ghana. He was in Isreal " he said.

With branches across the country, the founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center said he teaches his congregation that there is no special place called heaven nor hell for the righteous and wicked respectively. However, he teaches them that each would have its rewards and punishments on earth.

“There’s no Heaven, there’s no hell. It doesn’t mean be evil because you’ll reap what you sow. If you do evil, you’ll suffer before you die,” he added.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom also admitted to possessing some supernatural powers that allows him destroy shines and lesser gods without any circumstances.

It can be recalled that Rev. Kyiri Abosom started his ministry on the grounds of destroying deities and shrines around the country.

Throwing more light on this he revealed that he practices witchcraft and sorcery.

"I have a spirit. I have witchcraft spirit, I am a wizard, just as how you understand it. If the spirit carries me to a place and gives me a revelation and I come back to tell you about it, then you will understand. Every night, my spirit leaves and it comes back” he revealed to Delay.

Aside from becoming famous through his sermons about demonic powers and destroying deities, Kyiri Abosom was in the limelight when he contested in the 2020 presidential elections.

The preacher and his political party, Ghana Union Movement, finished third behind President Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former president John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).