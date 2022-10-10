'I am ashamed' - Sarkodie speaks on not attending Nana Ampadu’s funeral

Nana Ampadu is a respected Ghanaian music legend. However, the fellow Ghanaian musicians who often pay homage to him were not spotted at his funeral.

Speaking on missing the funeral, Sarkodie took to Twitter to say that "ashamed and hurt for not making it to the Legend Nana Ampadu’s funeral".

"Uncle David Dontoh told me about it last Sunday… Crazy how I had it on my mind from then and still missed it but all the same Rest In Peace Grandpa May the almighty keep you safe," the Ghanaian rapper added.

Nana Ampadu was one time President of MUSIGA and was also the leader of the African Brothers Band, formed in 1963.

The legendary highlife musician has been credited with several popular highlife tracks. He is known to have composed over 800 songs.

He came to prominence in 1967 when he released his song Ebi Te Yie (“Some Are Well Seated”), a song that was seen as critical of the then-governing National Liberation Council (NLC) which toppled Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah.

The song disappeared from the airwaves, only returning after the end of military rule.