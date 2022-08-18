RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I am bothered because my fans are not happy' - King Promise speaks on VGMA loses

Selorm Tali

King Promise is one of Ghana's best music talents but his awards catalogue doesn't prove especially when it comes to local awards like VGMAs.

King Promise Performing at Rapperholic in 2017
King Promise Performing at Rapperholic in 2017

According to the Ghanaian singer, he is not bothered about not winning enough VGMAs and 3 Music Awards that match the effort he has put in his career. However, it worries him when he realizes that his fans are not happy.

It’s not like it bothers me, but at the end of the day, when I wake up after the awards, I’m the one trending, not even their awards. And I’m like, Ah, my fans are not happy. And that one bothers me. Why is everyone talking about it? Because everyone knows that I deserve it,” he said.

In an interview with Delay, he added that “I have done so well for myself and the country in general. I had the most streamed Ghanaian album of all time. And when that happened, I wasn’t nominated for Artiste of the Year. But when I didn’t have any album, I was nominated for Artiste of the Year.

“Apparently, for the criteria, you must have an album and have your own concert. I have Promise land and an album doing crazy numbers. But they didn’t. When I didn’t have an album, they nominated me. So I’m like, where’s the problem? What is really happening?

Speaking on how and why it appears that he has been sidelined, he said, “I have heard stories like ‘he thinks he’s too good for the industry, so they are teaching him a lesson. But that’s not the case. As I said, I’m fully Ghanaian to the core. And anything I do to the rest of the world is me representing Ghana.”

However, according to the singer, real name Gregory Bortey Newman, he isn’t disturbed by the so-called gatekeepers who try to dismiss his contribution to the industry locally and internationally.

Selorm Tali
