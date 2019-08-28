Speaking during an interview on Kasapa FM, the Ghanaian actor said that his pockets have run empty because he invested resources into his campaign.

A report by kasapafmonline.com quoted him to have said that “I’m broke rough, the campaign has drained my money rough. All the cash I had has been spent on the campaign I have absolutely nothing left on me for the next round of campaigning.”

Speaking to Kwaku Owusu Adjei, the host of Anopa Kasapa, the actor turned politician added that he will now have to look for money elsewhere to continue his campaign and pleaded for support from his loved ones.

“I’ll have to look for money elsewhere for that exercise. As I speak with you I’m laying flat on the ground, I need help to get back onto my feet. There’ll have to be voluntary contributions from my loved ones to see me through the next level of campaigning for the 2020 Parliamentary election.” He said.