During an Instagram live session, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said that ‘so, I’m really disappointed in Jussie Smollett, whatever the f*ck his name is. I’m really disappointed in him’.

In Cardi’s rant, she also emphasized that though it seems like the “Empire” star has marred the black history month, she won’t say much yet until the Jussie confirms that the attack was truly staged.

READ ALSO: Leaked chats allege that Chioma cheats on Davido in London

‘I feel like he fucked up Black History Month, bro. I’m not gonna say… yet. Until he says out his mouth that it was fake and this shit was staged. I don’t wanna completely blame him.’ She said.

Background:

Jussie Smollett who is known for his role as “Jamal” in hit TV series, Empire, was reported to have suffered a homophobic attack from unknown white persons who acted as Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again supporters.

The actor self-transported himself to a hospital as he was beaten with bleach poured on him during the attack. News of the brutality the actor suffered went viral attracting sympathizers from the African-American community and anti-trump supporters.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama McBrown refused to take a picture with me, says I'll stain her brand - Rosemond Brown

However, in a twist from investigations, the identity of Jussie's attackers were revealed as his two Nigerian brothers with reports that he likely contracted them to stage the attack on him for a publicity stunt, a claim that his Lawyers deny but Cardi B among other celebrities are already disappointed in the twist of the investigation.

Watch the video below, for all that Cardi has to say about Jussie’s MAGA attack.