I am impressed with Rufftown Records work -Wendy Shay

RuffTown Records artiste Wendy Shay undoubtedly is the next big thing in the music industry as she has excited Ghanaians with three hit songs which are enjoying massive airplay.

In a recent interview with graphic showbiz, Wendy Shay disclosed that she is very comfortable with the label and has no intention of moving.

She also added that she is very happy with the work the label has done with her and that they have bigger projects for her.

“I am impressed with the work Rufftown Records has done for me so far and I know they have bigger projects for me,” she said.

Wendy Shay has released songs like 'Uber Driver', 'Bedroom Commando' and the latest is 'Astalavista'.