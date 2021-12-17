'I am keeping screenshots of negative comments about me' - Gyakie

Detailing how she deals with such comments, she said “I have seen a couple. Oh, I have receipts. I always keep them when I see somebody saying something bad about me".

She continues that "there’s this thing that I have started doing. I take a screenshot, and I save it. Because you know there’s always something you would get to say in the future.”

According to the "Need Me" singer, she is however not keeping the receipts for any kind of revenge because she intends to become a better person.

“They make me want to do more. They make me want to do better. Do you understand? Because somebody is thinking you are that way, so there is always something you have to do to prove the person wrong,” she said.