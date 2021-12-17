The Ghanaian songbird has acknowledged that despite her strives in her music journey, naysayers cross her path as well. Speaking with Giovani Caleb on Showbiz 360, Gyakie has agreed that some people have predicted doom for her career.
'I am keeping screenshots of negative comments about me' - Gyakie
If you have said anything negative about Gyakie then be reminded that she may be keeping a screenshot of your comment.
Detailing how she deals with such comments, she said “I have seen a couple. Oh, I have receipts. I always keep them when I see somebody saying something bad about me".
She continues that "there’s this thing that I have started doing. I take a screenshot, and I save it. Because you know there’s always something you would get to say in the future.”
According to the "Need Me" singer, she is however not keeping the receipts for any kind of revenge because she intends to become a better person.
“They make me want to do more. They make me want to do better. Do you understand? Because somebody is thinking you are that way, so there is always something you have to do to prove the person wrong,” she said.
This year, the Afrobeat singer emerged as the most-streamed female artiste in Ghana after Tems on Spotify. With the remix of her monster hit song “Forever” featuring Omah Lay, the song claimed the number 1 spot on the Top Shazamed Songs of 2021 in Nigeria.
