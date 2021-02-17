The Ghanaian socialite during an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh at her Trassaco Mansion has said that she is a practising Muslim who takes her prayers serious.

Commenting on being a Muslim and how she reconciles her lifestyle that comes with racy photos sometimes, Hajia 4 Reall said: "I think religion is all about the heart, it's not how you appear, it's about who you are inside".

Hajia 4 Real Photo Credit Instagram

"I am a Muslim, yes I pray" Hajia 4 Real who has now ventured into music, told Pulse.com.gh's David Mawuli and when asked about how exposing herself in photos and videos is against her religion she said, " religion is not about how you appear".

In the video below, Hajia 4 Reall concluded that "it is the relationship between you and your God".

The entrepreneur, born Mona Faiz Montrage, has dropped her second single titled "Fine Girl' after her debut 'Badder Than' track that went viral as she shocked fans with her idea of venturing into music.

Watch the video below for Hajia 4 Reall's latest which has been receiving good attention and airplay.