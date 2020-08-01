Bobrisky is a man who now has the features of a woman has been a known personality on social media, following his transgender from a man to a woman.

However, it appears Bobrisky didn’t undergo a complete transformation from a male to a female, because he has disclosed that he still dates women and despite the thoughts of being a bi-sexual, he has never dated a man before.

Bobrisky disclosed this in an interview with Nigerian portal Instablog9ja in a questions and answers format

Are you bisexual?

“No” she responded

Homosexual?

“No” she responded

Have you ever dated a woman in your life?

“Yes”, Bobrisky

I have read a lot about men chasing you. Do you enjoy these things by men. I have read a lot about you dating men and they are paying you big money?

“It is not me oo. This is a platform, I don’t need to lie, I need to be honest There was one time.

"I was thinking of being a bi. I want to flink both ways- I want to flink both the guys and the girls. But I have not made up that mind yet. The truth is even up till now I still do girls” Bobrisky told Instablog9ja.

She became recognized by being highly controversial on social media for the ultra-conservative Nigerian standards. Bobrisky was able to gather traffic to her Snapchat account when she claimed she had a lover who is assumed to be of masculine gender despite the law in Nigeria stating that same sex relationships is an offence punishable by serving 14 years in a penitentiary.