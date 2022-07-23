The artiste manager confirmed this on 3 FM today. According to Bulldog, he is longer working with Shatta Wale, however, he hasn't announced because when they started working again, they never released an official statement.
I am not longer working with Shatta Wale again - Bulldog (VIDEO)
Shatta Wale and Bulldog have stopped working again.
"But if people are not working together any longer, it doesn't mean they are not talking or we are no longer friends," Bulldog said as he denies he doesn't have any issue with Shatta Wale.
Quizzed why they have been silent about their separation, Bulldog said "because when I started working with him, no one wrote a story so why should the separation be announced? ... if we are no longer together why should we come and announce it?"
in the video below, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Nii Aryii Tagoe who were on the show as co-panellists advised Bulldog to at leats inform his industry colleagues about their separation and he said: "that is why I am telling you guys."
