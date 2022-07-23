RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am not longer working with Shatta Wale again - Bulldog (VIDEO)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale and Bulldog have stopped working again.

Shatta Wale and former manager Bulldog
Shatta Wale and former manager Bulldog

The artiste manager confirmed this on 3 FM today. According to Bulldog, he is longer working with Shatta Wale, however, he hasn't announced because when they started working again, they never released an official statement.

Recommended articles

"But if people are not working together any longer, it doesn't mean they are not talking or we are no longer friends," Bulldog said as he denies he doesn't have any issue with Shatta Wale.

Quizzed why they have been silent about their separation, Bulldog said "because when I started working with him, no one wrote a story so why should the separation be announced? ... if we are no longer together why should we come and announce it?"

in the video below, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Nii Aryii Tagoe who were on the show as co-panellists advised Bulldog to at leats inform his industry colleagues about their separation and he said: "that is why I am telling you guys."

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ada Ameh is dead

Nollywood actress Ada Ameh [Instagram/AdaAmeh]

Black Sherif rejects GH97,000 offer for UK show; reportedly charges GH489,000 instead

Black Sherif - (Mdundo)

Yul Edochie's 1st wife May recounts how she fell into depression after he married 2nd wife

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]

Shatta Wale's lookalike causes traffic in Lapaz with his Benz and bodyguards (VIDEO)

Shatta Wale’s look alike