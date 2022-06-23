'I am not interested in men again' - Kisa Gbekle (WATCH)

Asked about it then, she said “now my body is meant for men with heavy pockets. When I say heavy, heavy entails a lot".

Kisa Gbekle Pulse Ghana

"You are aware that I have just completed my entire body. And it isn’t easy. It’s a large sum of money. So I need someone who is wealthy and has a lot of money. It doesn’t matter how old you are. I’m cool as long as the person is cool, calm, collected, and heavy,” she said.

However, the actress says she is no more interested in men because she has seen it all. In an interview with Abeiku Santana on the Atuu show, the actress said her previous claim that her expensive body needs to be managed by rich men was borne out of naivety.

“I used to think my body is expensive so it should be for big men. Maybe I don’t know what I was thinking. I’m not even interested in such things anymore. I’m no longer for any big man. I’m not even interested in men these days because I’ve seen it all," she said.