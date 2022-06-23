The Ghanaian actress in an interview with Zion Felix claimed that she would need rich men to survive and take good care of her expensive body. Last year, Kisa Gbekle disclosed that she spent about GH60,000 to enhance her body.
'I am not interested in men again' - Kisa Gbekle (WATCH)
Kisa Gbekle has made a u-turn from a comment that suggested that her new body is now for big men.
Asked about it then, she said “now my body is meant for men with heavy pockets. When I say heavy, heavy entails a lot".
"You are aware that I have just completed my entire body. And it isn’t easy. It’s a large sum of money. So I need someone who is wealthy and has a lot of money. It doesn’t matter how old you are. I’m cool as long as the person is cool, calm, collected, and heavy,” she said.
However, the actress says she is no more interested in men because she has seen it all. In an interview with Abeiku Santana on the Atuu show, the actress said her previous claim that her expensive body needs to be managed by rich men was borne out of naivety.
“I used to think my body is expensive so it should be for big men. Maybe I don’t know what I was thinking. I’m not even interested in such things anymore. I’m no longer for any big man. I’m not even interested in men these days because I’ve seen it all," she said.
According to her, "men were chasing me all over but I don’t want a relationship. I don’t want a boyfriend. I’m not interested in women either. I’m not a lesbian". Hear more from her in the video below.
