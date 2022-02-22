RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am still a virgin, I want to have kids; Ghanaian transgender, Ohemaartin speaks [Watch]

Selorm Tali

Popular Ghanaian transgender, Ohemartin, says she wants to have children.

Ohemartin was speaking on the Delay Show. Asked about her sexual life, the 22-year-old transgender said she barely gets sexual thoughts running through her mind.

According to the socialite who owns a hair saloon, she tries to remain focused on other prospects.

I don’t usually get sexual thoughts. I am a virgin and I’m serious about it. I want to have kids,” she told Delay, host of the show.

Talking about having family, Ohemartin said, “someday but not in the natural way. There are so many ways of having kids. I can opt for surrogacy, get a surrogate mother if I want.”

The fast-rising Ghanaian socialite, who is a past student of an all-boys SHS, Mfantsipim School, was thrown into the spotlight in 2020 after granting pulse.com.gh an exclusive interview about her life.

Officially named Martin Hughes after birth, Ohemartin said she realized who she was at the age of seven because playing with the boys did not feel right to her. In the video below, she said she knew within her she was a girl.

Selorm Tali

