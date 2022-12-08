'I am still in shock' - Kolege apologizes to late pregnant wife in emotional tribute

"It is hard to accept the death of a loved one, especially when you didn’t have the chance to say goodbye, especially when the deceased was taken so suddenly and so shockingly at the prime of life and most especially when it seems like an irreplaceable part of ones life is gone," Kolege said.

Okomfo Kolege Pulse Ghana

The actor famed for playing fetish priest roles in Ghanaian movies added that "the grief and pain can be unbearable; you cry a river and your sorrow knows no end. You never really know what it’s like until you are there yourself, but you look to God because he is the only one who can comfort you".

"Death and indeed a death so sudden and painful like the death of my wife on 19 November ( last 3 weeks Saturday ) , makes me realize the brevity of life. It brought clearly to the fore the thin line between life and death. We often take life for granted, too much so.

"Her death has made me sit down and reflect. It has made me put things in perspective. I am still in a state of shock. Millicent and I lived as husband and wife for only 1 year and 5 days. All through this period she was my pillar of support. Our relationship started from years back when both of us were still naive about love and life," Kolege said.

Okomfo Kolege and late wife Pulse Ghana

In an emotional tribute shared on his Facebook wall, he added tha " Incharge "as i affectionately calls her was my friend, my colleague, my sister, my companion, my partner and my wife. Millicent was deeply religious. She was involved in so many charities anonymously and her last activity which was a week to the day she passed on was to go and transfer funds to some of the charities she was sponsoring".

Read Kolege's full tribute to his wife below:

Millicent, I miss the wonderful plans we made. The memories we shared will never fade. Having you in my life, was the best dream come true. Since you have left this world, words cannot describe the emptiness inside me. I get so lost without you but I am sure you are with the Lord. You are with angels singing and praising the almighty whom you served while on earth with all your heart.

You can no longer be seen by human eye, but your soul and love that you gave so many will never die. Since you are with the angels, please i need you as my guide and intercessor in heaven.

I wish I could tell myself that you will be back someday and will be back to be with me again. I guess this is the way life goes. God’s will must be accepted. I miss a million things, every detail of who you are. I miss your mind , body and soul. I still say I am one lucky man to have been given the gift of you.

There are many things I think I should have done for you. Please forgive me for procrastinating. You thought me so much by your actions in the time we spent together. You thought me the value of a family. You thought the value of the truest of love.

I know that I should not question God obviously because he He knows and has His reasons but I can’t help constantly asking myself “ Why did you have to die”? We have a number of dreams we hoped we will realize. You served God fervently. Anyway God knows best.

I take it you are the best of the roses in the garden and the almighty wants the best.

I know what you will love to hear and see and I will endeavor to always do those things. I wonder if I had lived the way you did, if God would have taken me too ?

They say only the good die in their prime.

Farewell my darling. You will forever be in my heart

All sympathisers are cordially invited and incase you can not come but would like to show me some love, Kindly get to me on ( +233248128020, Collins Oteng )