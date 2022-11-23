'I am still the richest Ghanaian socialite,' Moesha Boduong says in latest revelation

"Guys, I am going to make every woman in Ghana jealous not only Ghana but every part of the world and you guys are not going to be having the same Moesha you guys use to have," she said.

Moesha who has been off social media after her reported mental health challenge emphasised that she will be staging a comeback in December because God has changed her story.

"All my haters, all loved ones and everybody that has secretly wished me to fail, secretly wish me to lose everything, secretly wish me not to be the best version of myself and wishing me not to be the perfect Moesha, God has really changed my story," she said.