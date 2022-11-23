RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am still the richest Ghanaian socialite; Moesha Boduong says in latest revelation

Selorm Tali

Moesha Boduong has sent a message to her haters and all others who pray for her failure.

According to the Ghanaian socialite, she is still the richest Ghanaian socialite. In an audio which has been circulating on social media, the Ghanaian actress said she is about to make Ghanaian women jealous.

"Guys, I am going to make every woman in Ghana jealous not only Ghana but every part of the world and you guys are not going to be having the same Moesha you guys use to have," she said.

Moesha who has been off social media after her reported mental health challenge and repentence emphasized that she will be staging a comeback in the coming December because God has changed story.

"All my haters, all loved ones and everybody that has secretly wished me to fail, secretly wish me to lose everything, secretly wish me not to be the best version of myself and wishing me not to be the perfect Moesha, God has really changed my story," she said,

Moesha Boduong continued that "and I am still the richest and most wealthiest socialite in the world. You guys are going to be blown away with my performances this christmas and don't hesitate to call me".

