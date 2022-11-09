I am the highest paid football player in Ghana - Lil Win

“The whole of Ghana, I’m the highest paid footballer. I’m not talking about those playing internationally, I’m talking about those who are playing in the Ghana Premier League”, Lil Win stressed.

Pulse Ghana

The famed actor begun his professional footballing career at the age of 34 after joining Division One League club New Edubiase United.

Lil Win signed a two-year contract with New Edubiase United who are seeking promotion to the 2023 Ghana Premier League.

He is also an ambassador for the Premier League promotion-chasers. Kwadwo Nkansah was unveiled as one of the six new players to join the team on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The ‘Kumawood’ actor who is currently out with an injury, has only played four matches since he was signed to the club. “I got injured in my last match so I’ve been out with an injury, I have played only 4 games”, he told Andy Dosty.

The multi-talented act has also churned out a new song titled ‘Boys Paapi’ featuring Kooko.

The 33-year-old entertainer signed a two-year deal with the Division One side on Friday, October 15, 2021.