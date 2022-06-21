RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I am the replica of foolish ‘Appiah Stadium’ in the NPP - Diana Asamoah

Kofi Boateng

Gospel musician and a campaigner for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evangelist Diana Asamoah says she is not any different from the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) Appiah Stadium, although she believes she is wiser.

Appiah Stadium and Diana Asamoah
According to her, she is as devoted to the NPP’s Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo as Appiah Stadium, a serial caller, is to the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama.

"Appiah Stadium is loyal to Mahama, likewise, I am loyal to Nana Addo. Just as Appiah Stadium will praise Mahama, so will I praise Nana Addo.

"Don’t be ungrateful to people. Show appreciation to persons who have helped you in one way or the other."

However, she also pointed out that she is capable of the utterances and actions of the serial caller but she doesn’t engage on that level because cleverer.

"Appiah Stadium is the biggest fool in the world, Appiah is the bravest person in the world, Appiah tops all in the ranking of fools, I am the replica of him in the NPP but I am wise, not foolish like Appiah Stadium.

"You see how Appiah Stadium does not joke with Mahama, I also don’t joke with Nana Akufo-Addo. Nana Addo is an unbreakable President who has impacted people with Free SHS. The battle is still the Lord's.

"You can call Appiah Stadium now and ask him about his foolishness, he will not deny it."

The Gospel musician has on numerous occasions expressed how loyal she is to the incumbent President and has also sung at several campaign rallies for the NPP.

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

