Sharing her story on Twitter, she continued that "we thank God I’m now negative but I’ll tell it all tomorrow."

Few moments after the tweet, she added "I’m up so I might as well tell you. Over a week ago, I felt like I was under the weather but more so allergies…watery eyes and a stuffy nose. I didn’t think much of it because the weather has been a bit on the cooler side".

Detailing her experience in series of tweets, she said "as last weekend was approaching, I lost my sense of smell but thought, it’s the weather since I had a stuffy nose for some days. I let a couple of more days pass then I reached out to @sickofacebook and told him all my symptoms. He told me to get tested because the loss of smell was a red flag".

"I got tested and well, it came back positive. . I then got my son and nanny tested and they both came back negative. So, I went straight into isolation at home (in my room). Now, the same day I tested positive, I regained my sense of smell so I knew I was on the right track or recovery. I also reached out to my uncle who is a surgeon in New York to inform him that I had tested positive because two doctors opinions is the best. Lol," she tweeted.

Revealing how she handled the situation, the former GhOne TV presenter said "so I isolated for days. Our nanny would put my food and essentials in front of my bedroom door and wants it was clear I would open the door and bring them into my room. The hardest part of isolation? The first couple of days my son would stand outside my bedroom door crying that he just wanted to hang out with me or he just wanted to eat lunch with me. That was tough. I cried like a baby in my room".

Regardless, Vanessa Gyan is advising people to get vaccinated as she explained that because she took the vaccine, she didn't infect close people around her.

"Please, when the vaccines are available, GET IT! Get vaccinated. People are probably wondering how everyone else in my house tested negative when I had obviously been around them days prior to testing positive. Well, when you’re vaccinated, there’s a much lower chance of you spreading the virus to others!".

According to Vanessa Gyan, she turned negative three days later after testing positive. As to why it happened so, she explained that "someone asked how did I test negative three days after testing positive. Well when I tested positive I was already in my recovery days".

However, the mother of one is calling on the Ghana Health Service to show more efficiency in managing the COVID-19 cases in Ghana.

"Oh, I thought once you test positive, you receive a call from GHS but I didn’t receive a call. I did inform people I had been in contact with days before testing positive. So grateful @sickofacebook was a message away then came to the house to make sure I’m good".