'I am worried, Nigerian underground acts dating our top Ghanaian celebrities' - Wendy Shay

Selorm Tali

Wendy Shay is not happy as she is expressing her worry over how underground Nigerian artistes have easily been dating top Ghanaian celebrities.

Wendy Shay
The "Shay On You" singer registered her displeasure during an interview with Peace FM where she disclosed this observation. According to Wendy Shay, it is her problem because it goes far to show how Ghanaians overhype foreigners.

Recommended articles

"You will see these underground acts come around and before you'll see, he is dating one of our top stars then give him hype. We pay too much reverence to foreigners," she said in Twi and the presenter asked her to drop names to support her claim.

Pulse Chat - Interview with Wendy Shay | Pulse Chat

However, the Ghanaian refused to mention a name, saying that "it is my personal observation and it worries me as a girl and as a female in the industry. It is painful that top top stars even not just musicians but these stars before you see it some Nigerian underground dating her".

According to Wendy Shay, she has noticed that it is the Ghanaian women who mostly go out with these Nigerian underground acts. Pushed to mention a name, she said "it is heartbreaking but I can't mention any name because it is an observation I have made".

Inyanya and Yvonne Nelson
Wendy Shay's comment comes as a surprise to many because it is only Yvonne Nelson and Juliet Ibrahim who openly dated Nigerian acts. Yvonne Nelson dated Iyanya, the Nigerian singer who used her name in his "Your Waist" song.

At that time in 2012, Iyanya was a budding hot act in Nigeria, however, their relationship did not last.

Iceberg Slim and his ex Juliet Ibrahim have made a toxic relationship the subject of their social media posts since the actress confirmed that they are no longer a couple.
Actress Juliet Ibrahim also made her relationship with Iceberg Slim public. Sadly, the Nigerian singer and the actress broke up in a dramatic manner with Iceberg later apologizing for cheating on the actress.

So apart from these two, who else is Wendy Shay be talking about? Listen to her in the video below and share your thoughts with us.

Underground Artistes In Nigeria Are Dating Top Stars In Ghana - Wendy Shay Reveals

