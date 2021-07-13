'I am worried, Nigerian underground acts dating our top Ghanaian celebrities' - Wendy Shay

"You will see these underground acts come around and before you'll see, he is dating one of our top stars then give him hype. We pay too much reverence to foreigners," she said in Twi and the presenter asked her to drop names to support her claim.

However, the Ghanaian refused to mention a name, saying that "it is my personal observation and it worries me as a girl and as a female in the industry. It is painful that top top stars even not just musicians but these stars before you see it some Nigerian underground dating her".

According to Wendy Shay, she has noticed that it is the Ghanaian women who mostly go out with these Nigerian underground acts. Pushed to mention a name, she said "it is heartbreaking but I can't mention any name because it is an observation I have made".

Wendy Shay's comment comes as a surprise to many because it is only Yvonne Nelson and Juliet Ibrahim who openly dated Nigerian acts. Yvonne Nelson dated Iyanya, the Nigerian singer who used her name in his "Your Waist" song.

At that time in 2012, Iyanya was a budding hot act in Nigeria, however, their relationship did not last.

Actress Juliet Ibrahim also made her relationship with Iceberg Slim public. Sadly, the Nigerian singer and the actress broke up in a dramatic manner with Iceberg later apologizing for cheating on the actress.