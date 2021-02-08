The Ghanaian singer died through a fatal accident that claimed the life of her friend, Franky Kuri and a military officer Atsu Vondee, who were all in a jeep with her whilst she returning from Sunyani to Accra.

According to Ghana Police, the accident occurred near Abesewa in the Brong Ahafo after their car collided with an oncoming VIP bus, when their driver tried to avoid a heap of sand in their lane.

Ebony with her P.A, Franky Kuri

With today being exactly three years after the accident, the 'Kupe' singer's manager in commemoration says he still can't believe his artiste is dead. "It’s been 3 years already! I am yet to believe, you are truly gone," Bullet wrote.

In a post of Ebony's photo he shared on social media, he added that "you will forever be in my heart because in there you are still alive Keep reigning queen".

Ebony died at age 21 with 8 days away from her 22nd birthday which fell on 16th February 2018. The "Poison" singer's death came as a shock to the country as she was just nearing her prime as a budding musician with several hit songs like 'Kupe', 'Maame Hwe' among others.

Her death attracted coverage from the International press and tributes from top Ghanaian dignitaries like H.E President Nana Addo, Former President John Mahama among others. She was buried later on March 24, 2018, at a ceremony that attracted thousands of mourners.

Watch the video of her funeral below.