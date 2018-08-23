Pulse.com.gh logo
I am younger and not ready to marry – Moesha Boduong


According to Moesha Boduong, she is younger and not ready to get married anytime soon.

  • Published:
play

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur,Moesha Boduong says she is not ready to get married.

Moesha took to Instagram to share the photo of Becca and her husband wishing the couple all the best in their marriage.

A fan responded to the post asking her to marry. Cazares asked"When is yours coming?"

READ MORE: 'I did tattoos to cover my stretch marks' – Singer reveals

This was her response to the questions her followers asked on when she is getting married like Becca.

moesha boduong: “@cazares3135 I am younger and not ready.”

play

 

Cazares is not the only one giving Moesha marriage pressure. Gabby told Moesha to hurry up and get married.

Gabbyprime: “Hurry and get married some. the way I bore plus you.”

Congrats hun @beccafrica May God bless ur marriage

A post shared by Moesha Babiinoti Boduong (@moeshaboduong) on

 

