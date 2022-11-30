'I bring peace of mind' - Princess Shyngle list things she brings to the relationship table

"The thought of me ever getting married again makes me sick to my stomach I don't ever want to get married again. so if we're dating Don't be calling and texting me everyday. Don't ever introduce me to any of your friends or family members,' she said.

According to the actress who is now based in America, somebody asked her what she will bring to table after listing all the things she will be expecting from her new lover.

"Somebody just asked what I'd bring to the table, here is your answer below. I bring peace of mind to the table, I won't stress you, won't be monitoring your life, cheat on me if you desire to as you please, I'd actually be faithful and committed to only you, do your thing. live your life to the fullest," she said.

In a post shared on her social media pages, she continued that "cuz that's what most men desire nowadays, they want to have their cake and eat it too. They want to be able do whatever they please without no woman questioning them or trying to control them. I hope l've answered your question".

In January 2021, Princess Shyngle tied the knot with her long-time crush and childhood friend, Bala-Gaye. But on Saturday, April 10, Princess Shyngle took to Instagram to share her divorce documents and accused her husband of abuse and lies.

Before her January 2021 marriage with Bala-Gaye, the actress who rose to fame whilst living in Ghana was engaged to another mystery man she named as Frederic Badji.

She announced the relationship in September 2019 with a proposal video to reveal that she has been engaged. However, a month later, she came with a sad news that the relationship has collapsed with the pending marriage cancelled.

Talking about all these failed relationships, Princess Shyngle is saying that social media played a significant role. In a YouTube video that sees her discussing dos and don't in a relationship, she said "number 4, keep your relationship away from social media".

"Keep your marriage out of social media, it's one of the main reasons that fucked my marriage so I am telling this for a fact," she emphasized. According to Princess Shyngle, social media users gaslight drama that will eventually cause problems in the relationship.