I came to Accra in a truck full of cows – Sherifa Gunu recounts

For Ghanaian musician Sherifa Gunu, it is the latter. Having been born and raised in a less privileged background in Savelugu in the Northern Region, Sherifa in a recent interview recounted how she had to escape from her hometown to the nation’s capital Accra.

According to her, she made it to Accra in a truck transferring cows from the northern part of Ghana to the south.

The musician revealed on the Northern Achiever on Motion TV that she has to take this risk because her father was unable to raise resources from his brother to pay her Senior Secondary School (SSS) fees at the time.

“There came a time my father was looking for GHc80 to pay my school fees and never got that amount. He tried sourcing it from his brother who was a bit financially sound but he declined to support him. I saw my father returning and looking distraught with tears filled in his eyes. It was from there I resolved to relocate from Savelugu because there was no need I have talent but my family is broke. I became frustrated and needed to help my father," she revealed.