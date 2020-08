According to her, she has different types of wigs and that if all of them are sold, she can afford to buy a land and build.

Efia Odo revealed this in a tweet on Tuesday, August 18.

She dropped a big hint in her tweet – which is, she has already built a house for herself.

“If I sell all my wigs I can buy land and start building another house,” she tweeted.

Although the actress has beautiful natural hair, she loves to cover it all up with different shades and styles of wigs.