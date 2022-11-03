'I can never do this' - Unhappy Delay fires celebrities undergoing liposuction (WATCH)

"There is this sudden craze for superficiality, that's why people now say my tummy is sagging so I am going to cut it. Since when did we get here, it is something I can never do because maybe I am a villager," Delay said.

Pulse Ghana

The Delay Show host was addressing her audience as a guest speaker at a programme. She continued that "if you want to see, check, I have worn slippers to this place. I am a very grounded and simple person. I don't stress myself in this world, when I wake up anytime, all I think about is my work".

Blasting some Ghanaian celebrities over the craze for superficiality, she said "the celebrities are part, they mount pressure on people, they post their houses, travel to Dubai, their cars, it will all mount pressure on young girls so they also try to find any means to live such luxurious lives".

"Where from all these? So it looks like the Devil is also taking advantage of social media because people are really doing crazy things," Delay emphasized.

In the video below which has sparked a debate online. Reacting to her comments, an Instagrammer said " do not condemn what you cannot relate to. Until your body changes due to childbirth or any other reason, do not judge or castigate those who choose to work on their body. Let people do what they want. She probably wouldn't be saying this if she was out of shape or happened to be one of the unlucky people that experience insecurity".

Another social media user added that "I don’t think she said anything wrong.. she answered herself by saying maybe she’s a villager. And she said she wouldn’t do that and that the celebs put too much pressure with the show-offs.. it’s a matter of choice. She voiced hers and not in a bad way . She shouldn’t be attacked I think".

However, others also agreed with Delay as one Sandylins said "most sensible thing I’ve heard today" with @evelyn.shatel adding that "normally I won’t agree but I agree that it is really becoming unbecoming the pressure is getting wesser".