I can satisfy myself romantically, i don't need a man - Eyfa

Ghanaian musician, Jane Awindor, also known as Efya, says she currently does not need a man in her life to satisfy her romantically.

According to the songstress, she can satisfy herself if she wants to so there is no need to get a man.

The award-winning single made this stunning revelation in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the ‘Delay Show.”

“I don’t need a man to satisfy me in bed. I have figured out way of doing it and I get maximum satisfaction all the time,” Efya disclosed.

According to Efya, she just walked out of a long term relationship which ended very sour so she wants to take her time in choosing a partner.

She added that she has been herself from day one and she intends to be like that for the rest of her life and that includes her love for romantic movements in bed.