Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I can satisfy myself romantically, i don't need a man - Eyfa


I can satisfy myself romantically, i don't need a man - Eyfa

According to her, she can satisfy herself if she wants to so there is no need to get a man.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghanaian musician, Jane Awindor, also known as Efya, says she currently does not need a man in her life to satisfy her romantically.

According to the songstress, she can satisfy herself if she wants to so there is no need to get a man.

The award-winning single made this stunning revelation in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the ‘Delay Show.”

READ ALSO: Efia Odo weeps and laments on the sad state Ghana finds itself

“I don’t need a man to satisfy me in bed. I have figured out way of doing it and I get maximum satisfaction all the time,” Efya disclosed.

According to Efya, she just walked out of a long term relationship which ended very sour so she wants to take her time in choosing a partner.

She added that she has been herself from day one and she intends to be like that for the rest of her life and that includes her love for romantic movements in bed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Poor State: Efia Odo weeps and laments on the sad state Ghana finds itself Poor State Efia Odo weeps and laments on the sad state Ghana finds itself
Pulse List: 5 comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud this weekend Pulse List 5 comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud this weekend
No Waist Trainer: Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude bathroom photo No Waist Trainer Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude bathroom photo
Take Your Bum-bum: Fred Nuamah ignores twerking Moesha Boduong Take Your Bum-bum Fred Nuamah ignores twerking Moesha Boduong
Photos: Ohemaa Mercy finally has the Key To City of Cincinnati in US Photos Ohemaa Mercy finally has the Key To City of Cincinnati in US
King of Comedy: I don’t regret crowning DKB as King of Gh Comedy – KSM King of Comedy I don’t regret crowning DKB as King of Gh Comedy – KSM

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Media always tarnishing my image for traffic – Bisa Kdei Celebrity News Media always tarnishing my image for traffic – Bisa Kdei
Celebrity News: Shatta Wale shares his wealth to mock Kwaw Kese Celebrity News Shatta Wale shares his wealth to mock Kwaw Kese
Celebrity News: I'm too talented to write down my songs – Patapaa Celebrity News I'm too talented to write down my songs – Patapaa



Top Articles

1 Proprietors Lil Win plus 5 other celebrities who are changing lives...bullet
2 No Waist Trainer Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude...bullet
3 Akuapim Polo Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party...bullet
4 VIDEOS DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wifebullet
5 Take Your Bum-bum Fred Nuamah ignores twerking Moesha Boduongbullet
6 Private Jet Contact Fella for your private jets and morebullet
7 Range Rover To Chevrolet Salma Mumin's new ride shows her...bullet
8 Beautiful Garage Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy"bullet
9 Photos Shatta Wale shows off house and luxurious cars in...bullet
10 Poor State Efia Odo weeps and laments on the sad state...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high standards'bullet
2 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’bullet
3 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
4 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip...bullet
5 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
6 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
7 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private...bullet
8 Video My dad never wanted me to be a musician – Diana Hamiltonbullet
9 EBONYbullet
10 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old...bullet

Celebrities

Testimony My parents mistook me for a dwarf; almost killed me – Don Little
DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French President
VIDEO DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French President
Kwaw Kese and younger brother Buda
Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kese
Rapper Awal competes in the season seven of the MTN Hitmaker with other singers and rappers.
Wow Awal Mohammed goes to MTN Hitmaker
X
Advertisement