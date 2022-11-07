RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I can't feed my household and pay my workers; Akofa Edjeani cries out

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian veteran actress, Akofa Edjeani Asiedu, is crying out over the unbearable hardship she has been faced with.

According to the actress, she can't take care of her household nor pay her workers because of the current economic burden Ghana is going through. The 53-year-old adds that she runs a restaurant which has been running at a loss since the dollar shot up.

"I run a restaurant, and as of last week, oil was like 660 cedis and now is 1200 and above. Rice is double the price. Everything is double the price, so I am actually not breaking even; I am running at a loss. I can't pay my workers; I can't feed my household," she said.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, she also detailed that she has been trying to find a solution to minimize the financial hardship she is going through but all her efforts are proving futile.

"I really don't know what to do, so I am trying to see what to do in this chaos. There is always a way out. I am sitting still, and I am thinking. I am a creative person, and I run a restaurant, and so if the restaurant is not working, I need to use my creative mind to explore other things to see how I can survive," she said.

The actress becomes the latest Ghanaian celebrity complaining about the current economic difficulty ever since the depreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi hit a record high.

