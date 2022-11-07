According to the actress, she can't take care of her household nor pay her workers because of the current economic burden Ghana is going through. The 53-year-old adds that she runs a restaurant which has been running at a loss since the dollar shot up.
I can't feed my household and pay my workers; Akofa Edjeani cries out
Ghanaian veteran actress, Akofa Edjeani Asiedu, is crying out over the unbearable hardship she has been faced with.
"I run a restaurant, and as of last week, oil was like 660 cedis and now is 1200 and above. Rice is double the price. Everything is double the price, so I am actually not breaking even; I am running at a loss. I can't pay my workers; I can't feed my household," she said.
In an interview with GhanaWeb, she also detailed that she has been trying to find a solution to minimize the financial hardship she is going through but all her efforts are proving futile.
"I really don't know what to do, so I am trying to see what to do in this chaos. There is always a way out. I am sitting still, and I am thinking. I am a creative person, and I run a restaurant, and so if the restaurant is not working, I need to use my creative mind to explore other things to see how I can survive," she said.
The actress becomes the latest Ghanaian celebrity complaining about the current economic difficulty ever since the depreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi hit a record high.
