I can't feed my household and pay my workers; Akofa Edjeani cries out

"I run a restaurant, and as of last week, oil was like 660 cedis and now is 1200 and above. Rice is double the price. Everything is double the price, so I am actually not breaking even; I am running at a loss. I can't pay my workers; I can't feed my household," she said.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, she also detailed that she has been trying to find a solution to minimize the financial hardship she is going through but all her efforts are proving futile.

"I really don't know what to do, so I am trying to see what to do in this chaos. There is always a way out. I am sitting still, and I am thinking. I am a creative person, and I run a restaurant, and so if the restaurant is not working, I need to use my creative mind to explore other things to see how I can survive," she said.