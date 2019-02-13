Proposed by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, in March 2018, the National Cathedral of Ghana is a planned interdenominational Christian cathedral scheduled to be built in Accra, the nation's capital, as part of Ghana's 60th-anniversary celebrations.

Prior to the launch of fundraising for the National Cathedral of Ghana, on December 28, 2018, the President made a personal donation of ₵100,000, a demonstration of his commitment towards the building of the Cathedral.

The National Cathedral of Ghana when constructed will have an auditorium with a seating capacity of 5,000 and with its chapels and baptistery, and there will be a house of music, the Museum of the Bible and an art gallery.

The construction has attracted criticisms and received backlash from a section of Ghanaians who believe the funds for the National Cathedral could be used for something important.

One of the prominent people who are not in agreement with the building of the National Cathedral is actress Lydia Forson.

According to her, the funds for the National Cathedral could be invested in healthcare and infrastructure.

She took to Twitter on Wednesday to say: “I can’t get over the fact that we’re building a CATHEDRAL, even if sponsored ( allegedly) there are people who’d rather invest money in a place of worship that people can live WITHOUT than hospital beds and healthcare that people NEED to live.

If this doesn’t make you sad...”