I can't live without drama, it feeds my family; Ex-convict Akuapem Poloo cries out

During an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, she said, “drama has brought me this far. It helps me so much, without drama I can’t live. I get a lot from being dramatic, I get a lot of deals to sign".

She detailed that “this is because the energy I use to advertise is so dramatic, it gets people’s attention on the product and people buy it.” Admitting to staging publicity stunts, she said 'I have indulged in social media acts that were all planned to achieve a certain goal at the time'.

Akuapem Poloo adds that she is the sole breadwinner and caretaker of her family, hence, she is determined to do anything to sustain her popularity which in turn brings in money.

“I need the attention. I need it, it helps. The more I trend the more my market boost, if I draw back on that it is going to worry me a lot. Whatever I do puts food on my table, that of my son and my mum,” she said.

Talking about her family, she said “I am the only child, I have a lot of responsibilities so I need to work hard. Work hard as in not stealing, or doing bad things to get money, but I am just fooling on social media to get food to eat and to make my family look good and make my son look happy".