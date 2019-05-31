Kofi Kinaata has a song “Never Again” with the controversial Dancehall Champion and some fans have been wondering how comfortable he got, to work with an artiste who is often described as a foe to his godfather, Samini.

Reacting to such thoughts during an exclusive interview on pulse.com.gh, the “Sweetie Pie” singer told David Mawuli that, there’s no way out he can snub Shatta Wale because of Samini.

According to the Fante rapper, his godfather, despite his lyrical battle with Shatta Wale, has even shown some peaceful gestures towards the “My Level” singer and he can only emulate such virtue.

Kofi Kinaata has added that he has some respect for Shatta Wale as well because despite his affiliation to Samini, the dancehall musician has once lauded him social media as a good musician.

Hear more from him in the video below.