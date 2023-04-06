I can't teach sex education again, Ama Governor finally speaks on BAR call fiasco [Watch]

She was due to be called on Friday but received a letter from the Secretary to the General Legal Council informing her of the decision. A complaint is said to have been received from a “concerned citizen” alleging that she ‘lacks good character.’

In a new YouTube video titled 'Restrictions' posted on her official channel, Ama Governor admitted how hard it was and has been dealing with her ordeal.

"I am not able to forget that it happened," she said at a point in the 21-minute video.

According to Ama, she has been going through trauma which made the experience even harder to forget or write off.

"The experience, the trauma doesn’t help you to forget that it ever happened so it’s hard for me to pretend that it didn’t happen especially when it is still happening," she said.

Ama adds that her usual self will be missing from the video because she had to heavily edit portions on the advice of some lawyers who reviewed the content. On that note, she told her viewers she can't teach sexual education again.

Before this, Ama had shared her views on how LGBTQ partners could make love to each other. According to many, her affiliation with the LGBTQ+ community has contributed to her ordeal.

