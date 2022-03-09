RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I circumcised Shatta Wale' - Shatta Mama recounts struggle of raising her son alone

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale’s mother is pleading with Ghanaians to come to her aid because she is starving on the streets.

Shatta Wale's motherat Hot FM

According to Shatta Mama, her son has abandoned her. A few weeks earlier ago, she claimed she has been suffering maltreatment from her son, and as a result, her landlady also threw her out of her apartment because Shatta Wale refused to pay her rent.

In an audio circulating on social media, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah aka Shatta Mama is heard recounting the toils she endured because of her son yet he is now choosing to maltreat her.

Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

“I am the one who birthed Shatta. I gave birth to him at the Police Hospital and suffered a lot. It took thirteen months and nine days before I went into labour. I paid my hospital bills. I circumcised him and paid for it," she lamented.

She continues that "I am the only one who looked after my child until he was old enough. I was his support when he was Bandana. I was still his support when he couldn’t make music for over 10 years. It was all me. This child comes from my stomach. I looked after him for him to become Shatta Wale. Shatta Wale, who talked about what he will do for me, didn’t even take me to Kaneshie".

Shatta Wale and his mother ece-auto-gen

According to her, she is not complaining to court public attention but she is very hungry and needs help. “People of Ghana, I am very hungry. I’m so hungry. Stop all that talk saying this is hype. What hype? At my age, what hype do I need? I have hidden things from you for a long time. I just haven’t been talking.

I have lost everything. I’m sharing the truth with you. At my age, should I go back to sleeping on the streets? Sleeping inside buses? I used to sleep in buses with him, and if today things are better, shouldn’t he take care of me?

Shatta Mama warned her son not to push her into speaking ill into his life. “People of Ghana, pastors, dignitaries, anyone who wants to help me should do so because I am suffering. Help me caution Shatta. All that he is doing I’ve been silent. But this time, I will speak up. I will say it all.

She concluded that "look at what Shatta is doing to me, his mother. Since he came on earth, if he has seen someone doing what he is doing to me, then he should continue. But if not, The elders should advise him about the things he is doing. He shouldn’t force me to speak.

