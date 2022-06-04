I converted to Islam because of my Moroccan girlfriend – Partey

However, the deputy captain of the Black Stars has finally disclosed his reason for the switch and it has to do with his gorgeous Moroccan girlfriend, Sara Bella.

In a video shared by ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, Partey revealed he converted because of the woman and there is nothing wrong with it.

In the video, he shared: “I have a girl I love, I know my side chics will leave me but it’s no problem… I grew up with Muslims so at the end of the day it’s the same thing”.

He also revealed that he is married to her after he was asked when he intends to tie the knot with her saying "I’m already married and my Muslim name is Yakubu”.

Thomas Partey was recently installed as a development chief in his hometown of Odumase Krobo.

At a short ceremony on Friday, June 3, 2022, the midfielder was conferred with the title of “Mahefalor, which translates as defender of the area.

Last year, Partey launched a foundation to help create opportunities for the youth in Odumase Krobo and Ashaiman.

The Arsenal midfielder was joined by some friends and loved ones as the Thomas Partey Foundation (TPF) was launched in Somanya in June 2021.

The Foundation aims to “create opportunities and hope for talented and less privileged youngsters” in the two areas where Partey grew up.

It also seeks to provide basic community amenities for various groups through different projects and activities.