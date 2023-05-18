'I could claim it' – Stonebwoy agrees he could be Ghana’s richest musician

In an interview on Joy News' PM Express talk show, popular Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy addressed the topic of people considering him the richest musician in Ghana.
Ghanaian superstar Stonebwoy has boldly embraced the notion of being the richest artist in Ghana clarifying that he has more than enough to provide for himself and his family.
With a big smile, Stonebwoy laughed and confidently agreed that there was a good chance he could indeed be the wealthiest artiste in the country.
Stonebwoy further explained that he believes he has enough money because he can take care of himself and his family. He stated that through his various endeavours in music, endorsements, and business, he has been able to amass a decent fortune, allowing him to provide for his loved ones without worry.
During the interview, Stonebwoy talked about his rise to stardom and becoming a household name in Ghana's music scene. He said his success has been fueled by his dedication and talent.
Stonebwoy has had many remarkable achievements in his career, having won numerous international awards and local ones.
Coupled with his captivating stage presence and impressive lyrical skills, Stonebwoy has solidified his status as an icon in the country's entertainment industry.
