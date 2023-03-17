I deserve to be nominated as Artist of the Year in all award schemes - D J Azonto claims

DJ Azonto has been making waves over the past few weeks with his "Fa No Fom" hit single, which was produced by Abochi.

The song has gone viral with a new dance has been dominating various social media platforms.

According to DJ Azonto, he was amused with the 'magic' his song was doing on social media and deserved to bag numerous awards.

He added that he was surprised when Ghana Europe awards did not nominate him in the Artiste of the Year category.

DJ Azonto said all those people who were nominated in the category have not done any more work than him and hence he deserves the slot more than anyone else.

"I deserve to be nominated as Artiste of the Year in all award schemes. I fully deserve it. I had my own concert which was sold out. I have performed in all parts of the country," he said in an interview.