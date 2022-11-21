I did not feature Cina Soul and Black Sherif for the trends- Sarkodie

“I do music as organic as it can be, I hate doing music because of the trends” he said.

Speaking on his collaboration with Cina Soul, Sarkodie revealed he is a fan of Cina Soul and the song called for her when he first heard it.

“I like her music, I listen to her, I think she has a good brand and she looks good” he stated.

Speaking on his collaboration with Blacko, Sarkodie narrated how he has loved ans supported Blacko since the beginning and also appreciated the fact that Black Sherif wanted to be part of his album.

Sarkodie and Black Sherif worked together for the first time on Countryside. Sarkodie revealed Black Sherif had approached him and asked to be on the project although he had wrapped up production for the album when he got the request from the young star. Sarkodie disclosed he has three songs with Black Sherif and would release the other two later.

Sarkodie on November 11, 2022, set social media on fire when he released his much-anticipated 'Jamz' album.

The excitement of many of the fans of Sarkodie and music lovers was out of the fact that the album had some great features and top-notch producers on it particularly with the feature with break out artiste Black Sherif, on track number 9 “Countryside,”.

The features on the 10-track album include King Promise, Oxlade, Ink Boy, Lojay, Kranium, Cina Soul, Joeyboy, Black Sherif, and BNXN.