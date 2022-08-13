I didn't know Kofi Adoma was married when I pimped girls for him - Nana Brefo

"Yes it is true, I admit it. I have done it once or twice. The honest truth is that I never knew he was married and at that time, I was working with him at Adom, and I heard he was married. I never saw him wear a ring and he never spoke to me about any wife or girlfriend. So that is my answer, I wasn't aware of his marital status," Nana Yaa Brefo disclosed.

The presenter further maintained that she owes no apology to the ex-wife of Kofi Adoma, Victoria Exornam Kpodo, hence, she will render no apology.

Speaking on Facebook live, Nana Yaa Brefo refused to apologize to Kofi Adomah’s ex-wife after one of her followers described her as a hypocrite and an evil person.

During Kofi Adomah’s live radio confession that he’s a serial womanizer, he recounted how Nana Yaa Brefo once linked her up with another woman to sleep with because she knows the type of woman he wants.

But Nana Yaa Brefo argued that she never wrong Kofi Adomah’s first wife in any way so it’s absurd for people to force her to apologize to her.

She continued that even if the whole of Ghana comes for head to apologize to Kofi Adomah’s first wife, she won’t kowtow to the heat and unwillingly apologise to her.

"I will not apologise to Kofi Adoma's ex-wife. I will not. I have not done anything to go and apologise. I don't know her," she said.

Adding that I never insulted his x-wife anywhere. I am not bust. I don't insult. I speak my mind. I don't even insult politicians, talk more of insulting a fellow woman. I did not.

Nana Yaa Brefo, however, sent advice to Kofi's ex-wife, noting, "I don't care who you are. All I am saying is that when someone tells you it is enough, you cannot continue again, you have to let go. You can fight it, see a pastor so they talk to him."