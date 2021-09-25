The adorable daughter of the singer received what many social media users described as “rich kids’ punishment” for being naughty at home.
‘I didn’t mean to’ - Stonebwoy’s daughter begs as she receives punishment for being ‘naughty’ (WATCH)
Daughter of afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy, Catherine Jidula (CJ) demonstrates an unexpected remorse as she gets punishment for being ‘naughty.’
Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa, shared a video of Catherine with her hands in the air while admitting her wrong and apologising.
“I’m keeping good, mommy. I’m not being naughty,” Catherine told her mother, adding: “Mommy, I didn’t mean to.”
The video melt the hearts of social media. The majority of viewers pointed at her flawless command over the English language.
A few months ago, while wishing her happy birthday, Louisa disclosed that CJ was so small when she gave birth to her. She said ‘everyone was worried about how little she was when she was born’.
She also revealed that a dictionary is needed sometimes to understand CJ – implying that she is brilliant or eloquent.
She shared the rare photo with her and captioned: “Happy birthday to my C-Mama! Oh how time flies!!It feels like just yesterday when I had this little angel. Everyone was worried about how little she was when she was born, but now look at her!! Sometimes we need a dictionary to understand her big English. God bless you my baby . Keep lighting up our lives. We love you sooo much!”
