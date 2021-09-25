‘I didn’t mean to’ - Stonebwoy’s daughter begs as she receives punishment for being ‘naughty’ (WATCH)

Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa, shared a video of Catherine with her hands in the air while admitting her wrong and apologising.

“I’m keeping good, mommy. I’m not being naughty,” Catherine told her mother, adding: “Mommy, I didn’t mean to.”

The video melt the hearts of social media. The majority of viewers pointed at her flawless command over the English language.

A few months ago, while wishing her happy birthday, Louisa disclosed that CJ was so small when she gave birth to her. She said ‘everyone was worried about how little she was when she was born’.

She also revealed that a dictionary is needed sometimes to understand CJ – implying that she is brilliant or eloquent.