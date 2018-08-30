Pulse.com.gh logo
I don’t know if I will make it to heaven - Sista Afia


  • Published:
play

Songstress, Sista Afia has disclosed that she is not sure if she will go to heaven.

In an interview with  Abeiku Santana on UTV Ghana, Sista Afia indicated that she does not know if she will make it to heaven when asked whether with the kind of life she lives, she will make it to heaven when she dies.

She said, “As for me I don’t know”.

Sista-Afia play Sista-Afia

 

The musician who is the niece of Bishop Duncan Williams indicated that regardless of everything, she does, she loves to praise God.

Am really a girl who loves to Praise the Lord every day! Dammmm who am I to be this favoured to even have. Second chances upon all my sins on top of it all I have Life itself! Funny how We are unfairly Judged by Man, but Only God sit that high.”

