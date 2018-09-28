I don’t regret crowning DKB as King of Gh Comedy – KSM

news

Veteran Ghanaian comedian and satirist, Kwaku Sintim-Misa better known as KSM has revealed that he has never regretted crowning DKB as Ghana’s King of Comedy.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Zylofon FM, KSM stated that he has watched DKB performed consistently and has never flopped.

"Well after crowning DKB as Ghana’s King of Comedy, which I’ve watched him performed severally and he [DKB] has never flopped I [KSM] decided to crown him as the king of Gh comedy," he said.

When asked by host Sammy Flex about the brouhaha in the GH comedy after crowning DKB as Gh King of Comedy?

He stated that "I’m stunned because it’s not as if DKB was crowned as the King of Comedy some weeks ago but I [KSM] crowned him as the King Of Gh Comedy years ago because I decided to allow him to hold the mantle".

Satirist and television personality,continued that he follows DKB works because he brings out new materials and his level of understanding when it comes to comedy.

“I can’t take the title from him… because he’s doing great with his craft” he added.

KSM confirmed on December 5 he will be 62 years and on the December 7, will be his Bow Out show at the National Theatre.