"I don’t mention God I mention Christ Jesus," Barima Sydney said in an interview on TV XYZ. Asked about God as Jesus' father, he quizzed “which father? and explained that "you see it’s the same Jesus Christ".

Taking it to heaven, he continued that "are you telling me that if you enter heaven now you will see three chairs, your God on one of the chairs then your Jesus and Holy Spirit? Is that how you picturing heaven to be? It’s just one seat and it’s Christ Jesus who sits on it and he’s the Holy Spirit over there now … He manifests himself every time".

Speaking about the biblical story of God sending his only begotten son to come on earth, Sydney claims that "first he used to deal with us directly as the father then he realized that it won’t help so he had to come as flesh .. nipa.. he came to have a feel of our flesh and to tell us all we need to know after he left and asked the spirit to stay with us".