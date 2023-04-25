ADVERTISEMENT
I don't care if my church collapses, I'll go into politics to make money - Nana Agradaa

Selorm Tali

Nana Agradaa cashed out from being a fetish priest, she converted to become an Evangelist and now cashing out from her church.

According to the controversial preacher who is the founder of the Heaven Way International Ministry, she is not afraid of the devil taking over her congregation as she has other means to make money.

Revealing that social media fetches money as well, she said "I don't mind if the devil decides today to take over my church. I will move straight to TikTok in the morning, and YouTube in the evening".

Speaking during a sermon in her church, she said "I can make over 2,000 dollars in a day from my social media activities. I can't even make half of that money when I come to preach at church."

Nana Agradaa further revealed that she is now targeting the politicians to make money from politics.

"Don't even provoke me. Now I am targeting money from the NPP and the NDC. Who is bringing the big cash? I tell you this, I will have my share of the president's money. I am the nation's speaker. I am the nation's voice," she said in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.
