I don’t church because pastors and instrumentalists hit on me - Shugatiti (VIDEO)

David Mawuli

Ghanaian socialite and actress Shugatiti has opened up about why she has abandoned church for the past seven years, well, she has a point.

According to her, there are several reasons why she has quit church but pointed to favouritism and demand for sex from pastors and instrumentalists.

She disclosed this during an interview with Pulse Ghana’s David Mawuli on Thursday, April 22.

“It's been a while since I went to church. The last time was in church was seven years ago or more,” she told David Mawuli.

She continued: “If you want a place where they practice favouritism and where there are plenty of sins, it's the church. When you go to church, the instrumentalist, pastor and everybody want to sleep with you.”

“Aside from that, if you don't give, nobody wants to talk to you. The biggest contributor to any fund they raise is the king. Those kinds of things put me off and that's why I don't like to go to church,” she said.

Shugatiti disclosed that despite ditching church, her relationship with God is intact and that when she needs something, she fasts and pray.

“So, now, when I need something, I just fast and pray to God and I get it,” she disclosed.

