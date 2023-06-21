'I don't date sugar mummies for money' - Amerado discloses

Pulse Ghana

Amerado highlighted that if one were to analyze his dating history, one would notice that all of his partners have been older than him. He naturally gravitates towards women who possess more life experience and maturity.

"My genuine preference lies in being attracted to women who are older than me, irrespective of what society dictates. However, it's crucial to ensure that the age gap is reasonable, avoiding extreme disparities like dating someone the age of my mother. Instead, I prefer a difference of a year or a few years," he expressed.

Contrary to common misconceptions, Amerado clarified that his preference is not about exploiting older women, commonly referred to as 'sugar mummies,' for financial gain. His attraction is genuine and stems from a desire to connect with individuals who have acquired valuable life experiences and exhibit a certain level of maturity.

"If you observe the women I have dated, you'll find that none of them are younger than me. I naturally gravitate towards older women," he added.

Amerado also made it clear that his dedication to his craft as a rapper and his drive to succeed in his career contradicts the notion of solely relying on financial support from wealthy partners. He emphasized that he works diligently and passionately, demonstrating his commitment to his craft and his independence.

"It's not about taking advantage of sugar mummies for financial gain; rather, it's a genuine attraction to someone with more life experience and maturity," he stated.

