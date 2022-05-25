I don’t entertain men who want sex before they help me - Sefa

“I’m just a hardworking person not too concentrated on what this person is saying okay you’re beautiful so I want to sleep with you and other things.

“I don’t entertain such things because I’m just here to put out good music and let people in Ghana and beyond enjoy good music that’s all.”

The E Choke hitmaker said this in an interview on Cape Coast based Kastle FM’s Entertainment Show, Tuesday.

Sefa, who is officially known as Sefadzi Abena Amesu, pointed out that individuals who will make such demands before lending out a helping hand might change their minds when they get what they want.

“I’m a very ambitious woman who is eager to showcase my talent and I feel that if you want to help me, help me because of my talent.

“If you want to help me because of my body then that can fade, a lot of things can fade about me and you might change your mind.”

Her comments come on the back of a recent altercation between A Plus and Feli Nuna who traded insults on UTV's United Showbiz about Feli Nuna's boyfriend's role in her music career.

"You have a boyfriend who does invest in your career but you want someone else to invest in you but if they say they are interested in you, you have a problem with that?", A Plus asked Feli Nuna.