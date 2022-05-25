RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I don’t entertain men who want sex before they help me - Sefa

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Ghanaian afrobeats artist, Sefa, says she doesn’t entertain men who demand sexual relations before helping her out.

Sefa
Sefa

According to her, she is focused on her work and not on such people.

Recommended articles

“I’m just a hardworking person not too concentrated on what this person is saying okay you’re beautiful so I want to sleep with you and other things.

“I don’t entertain such things because I’m just here to put out good music and let people in Ghana and beyond enjoy good music that’s all.”

The E Choke hitmaker said this in an interview on Cape Coast based Kastle FM’s Entertainment Show, Tuesday.

Sefa, who is officially known as Sefadzi Abena Amesu, pointed out that individuals who will make such demands before lending out a helping hand might change their minds when they get what they want.

“I’m a very ambitious woman who is eager to showcase my talent and I feel that if you want to help me, help me because of my talent.

“If you want to help me because of my body then that can fade, a lot of things can fade about me and you might change your mind.”

Her comments come on the back of a recent altercation between A Plus and Feli Nuna who traded insults on UTV's United Showbiz about Feli Nuna's boyfriend's role in her music career.

"You have a boyfriend who does invest in your career but you want someone else to invest in you but if they say they are interested in you, you have a problem with that?", A Plus asked Feli Nuna.

The artiste retorted that A Plus's question was "senseless."

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Aisha Modi gets fans talking over flashing nipples in 'Buga' challenge (WATCH)

Aisha Modi

Beatrice and Boma face off in new BBNaija Reunion teaser

BBNaija season 6 Reunion [Twitter/@ebuka]

Late Osinachi doesn’t sing ‘Ekweme’ at night from the mortuary; Hospital debunks claim

Osinachi Nwachukwu. [BBC]

Sir John’s Saga: Stonebwoy reacts with a picture of Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and Stonebwoy