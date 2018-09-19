Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

I don't fake stories to sell my music – Bisa Kdei


Bisa Kdei I don't fake stories to sell my music – Singer

According to him, it is better for the hype to happen naturally than fake stories to sell your music.

  • Published:
play

Ghanaian highlife musician, Bisa Kdei says it is unnecessary for an artiste to deliberately create a buzz to sell their craft.

According to him, it is better for the hype to happen naturally than fake stories to sell your music.

Bisa Kdie went on to declare that his relationship with singer Becca helped promote many of his songs.

Speaking in an interview with on Hitz FM, the 'Mansa' hitmaker rubbished the perception that he schemed with Becca to create the buzz.

play Bisa-Kdei

 

READ MORE:  Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album

“It’s the work we do. Anything can happen to help boost an artiste but the fact that it wasn’t there doesn’t mean you should put it there. Becca and I weren’t having an affair, someone just assumed it,” he told Andy.

Bisa Kdei has released the video for “Fakye”, a single off his Highlife Konnect album.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai
Miss Universe Dress: Them bad boys wanted to come out and play so Yvonne Okoro let them Miss Universe Dress Them bad boys wanted to come out and play so Yvonne Okoro let them
Photo: 7 times Rosemond Brown was a better slay queen than a loud mouth Photo 7 times Rosemond Brown was a better slay queen than a loud mouth
Police report: How Lawrence Abrokwah broke into Afia Schwarzenegger’s bedroom with acid Police report How Lawrence Abrokwah broke into Afia Schwarzenegger’s bedroom with acid
Possible? Casely-Hayford calls on Council of State to settle Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy beef Possible? Casely-Hayford calls on Council of State to settle Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy beef
Wow: This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Ameyaw Debrah will give you hope in life Wow This throwback photo of Okyeame Kwame and Ameyaw Debrah will give you hope in life

Recommended Videos

Video: Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai
Celebrity News: Fella Makafui sprays cash at wedding reception Celebrity News Fella Makafui sprays cash at wedding reception
Pulse Events: Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana Pulse Events Best dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana



Top Articles

1 Video Wizkid and Olamide get the Supa craze as they join challenge on SMbullet
2 Supa Ghana 2Pac offered free dental treatmentbullet
3 Wow! Dr Obengfo reveals list of his clients who visits his hospitalbullet
4 Police report How Lawrence Abrokwah broke into Afia...bullet
5 Video Rosemond Brown accepts Supa's marriage proposalbullet
6 Photo 7 times Rosemond Brown was a better slay queen than a...bullet
7 Prophetic Activation Shatta Wale just invited his followers...bullet
8 Martha Ankomah I’m single and searching for a man – Actressbullet
9 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not...bullet
10 WATCH Joyce Blessing heavily pregnant and...bullet

Related Articles

Photos Okyeame Kwame holds listening session for 'Made In Ghana' album
Photo 7 times Rosemond Brown was a better slay queen than a loud mouth
Relationship Tips 5 hidden truths behind Tyler Perry’s Acrimony
I regret not collaborating with Ebony – Wendy Shay reveals
Naija Combo How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps
The Unstoppable DJ Sly recruits Zeal and Miyaki for upcoming single "Gyae Dede"
WATCH Bisa Kdei drops "Fakye" video off "Highlife Konnect" album
Photo Morgan Heritage in Ghana to shoot new video with Stonebwoy & Diamond Platnumz
Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to Dubai
Shola Baybe Songstress recruits Nero X for new single “Fakye”, drops Sept. 21

Top Videos

1 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high standards'bullet
2 Explosive! Jay Peacock breaks silence on "hiding Castro in Australia"bullet
3 Beauty Pageant Tv3 staff demanded sex – Ghana Most Beautiful 2015bullet
4 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
5 Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafourbullet
6 Video I need a generous guy to date – Princess Shynglebullet
7 Video I performed my song “16 years” in Rev. Obofour’s...bullet
8 Radio Presenter We know Castro is not dead – Andy Dosty...bullet
9 Video I was thrown out of the house in 2003 when I was...bullet
10 Video Delay took me backwards in life - Afia...bullet

Celebrities

Put a ring on it – Larry Madowo told after sharing photo with gorgeous news anchor
Larry Madowo Put a ring on it – Larry Madowo told after sharing photo with gorgeous news anchor
Diamond’s alleged Rwandese girlfriend Shaddy Boo speaks on their relationship
Diamond Platnumz Diamond’s alleged Rwandese girlfriend speaks on their relationship
Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim "If your man cheats, dump him and date his father"- actress says
Supa (Ghana 2Pac)
Ghana 2Pac Ghanaians think Supa should keep his broken teeth for branding
X
Advertisement