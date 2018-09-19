I don't fake stories to sell my music – Bisa Kdei

news

Ghanaian highlife musician, Bisa Kdei says it is unnecessary for an artiste to deliberately create a buzz to sell their craft.

According to him, it is better for the hype to happen naturally than fake stories to sell your music.

Bisa Kdie went on to declare that his relationship with singer Becca helped promote many of his songs.

Speaking in an interview with on Hitz FM, the 'Mansa' hitmaker rubbished the perception that he schemed with Becca to create the buzz.

“It’s the work we do. Anything can happen to help boost an artiste but the fact that it wasn’t there doesn’t mean you should put it there. Becca and I weren’t having an affair, someone just assumed it,” he told Andy.

Bisa Kdei has released the video for “Fakye”, a single off his Highlife Konnect album.